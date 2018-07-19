Florida Man's Foot Punctured by Shark in Shallow Water Just Before Teen Is Bit on the Same Beach

A 30-year-old dad was hoping for a day of sun and fun when he took his son to a Florida beach on Friday. Instead, he faced off with a shark.

Dustin Theobald was in 2-feet of water at Fernandina beach, according to Action News Jax, when he felt something bite his foot.

“When I touched its head, I could feel it was rough skin. It wasn’t like fish skin. You know shark skin has a rough edge,” he told the news outlet.

Dustin Theobald

Theobald reacted quickly, hitting the shark on the head. He explained to Action News, “I knew my foot was open. As soon as I took my first step I could tell that the bottom of my foot was open.”

After seeking medical treatment for the puncture wounds, Theobald told WJXT, “It looks like I might have some tendon damage but it’s cut, it’s bad. It’s 4-inch lacerations on the top and bottom.”

And he wasn’t the only person who faced off with a shark last week. In a Facebook post, the City of Fernandina said that another beachgoer was attacked by a shark while respondents tended to Theobald.

Dustin Theobald with his son Dustin Theobald

“Both patients are reportedly stable, with non-life-threatening injuries,” read part the statement. “Neither patient could advise what type or size of marine life had caused their respective injuries.”

Theobald remembers hearing that someone else had been attacked as he was on his way to a local hospital, reported Action News. According to the outlet, the other shark victim was a 17-year-old bitten on the foot just over 1 mile south of where Theobald’s attack took place.

Despite his incident — and the news of the other attack — Theobald said he’ll still get back into the water.

Dustin Theobald

“It’s just one of those once-in-a-million things that could happen to anybody,” he told Action News.

He added to WJXT: “I’ve never been worried about them, never been scared of them, we’ve seen them out there when we’re surfing. I think it was just the luck of the draw — being in murky water and just bad timing.”