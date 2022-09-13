Florida Man Shares Survival Story After Alligator Rips Off Arm and He Gets Lost in Swamp for 3 Days

"I was reborn for a reason, and I believe that is to motivate people," Eric Merda told WFLA about the July incident

By
Published on September 13, 2022 09:59 AM

A Florida man is speaking out after a three-day-long ordeal in which he lost his arm in an alligator attack and then got lost in a swamp.

On July 17, Eric Merda was swimming across Lake Manatee when an almost-seven-foot-long alligator bit and severed his arm, according to local station WFLA News Channel 8.

"I looked over and there was a gator and I went to swim, like Olympic-style swim, and she grab my arm from the outside," the 43-year-old told the station.

The Sarasota man tried to seek help, but then realized he was lost and wandered for three days— in severe agony.

"With a bone poking out and a lot of pain, the whole three days I was screaming at the top of my lungs," he said.

Merda was eventually airlifted to a hospital where doctors amputated his arm, according to the station.

sarasota man alligator attack

Upon reflection of his harrowing experience, Merda said he wants to become a motivational speaker.

"I came out the swamp, naked, with one arm," he said. "I was reborn for a reason, and I believe that is to motivate people."

One day after Merda was rescued, Florida Fish and Wildlife told the outlet that a contractor had removed two alligators from the artificial reservoir — a six-foot and a nine-foot alligator.

The wildlife agency says 22 alligator-bite incidents have been reported this year.

Last month a Brandon man was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator bit him on the face, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In May, 47-year-old Thomas McGuinness died after he was injured by an alligator while at Taylor Lake in Largo.

At least three people have died in alligator attacks in 2022 alone, including two people in Florida.

Related Articles
Alligator
Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
Man Helps Rescue 77-Year-Old Woman Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community: 'He Saved Her'
Alligator
Florida Man Has Hand Amputated After Alligator Attack — His Second Attack in 9 Years
Fla. Firefighter Recalls Surviving Being Attacked from ‘Huge’ Alligator: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’
Firefighter-Paramedic Who Survived Alligator Attack in Fla. Lake: 'I Shouldn't Be Alive'
Jameson Reeder Jr,Boy bitten by bull shark speaks out about attack for 1st time
11-Year-Old Boy Says He's 'Happy to Be Alive' After Losing Part of His Leg Due to Bull Shark Attack
https://www.givesendgo.com/JamesonReeder Jameson Reeder Jr and family
10-Year-Old Boy Still 'in Good Spirits' After Losing Part of His Leg in Shark Attack
Man Killed In Suspected Alligator Attack While Looking for Frisbees at Park, Police Say
Man Killed in Suspected Alligator Attack While Looking for Frisbees at Florida Park, Police Say
Alligator
Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog
Shark fin above water
2 People Bitten by Sharks on Same Day in Myrtle Beach, Including Woman Who Was with Her Grandson
Alligator
Florida Man, 59, Killed in Car Crash After Colliding with 11-Foot Alligator in Roadway
Craig Morgan Rollout
Craig Morgan Retraces the Gutting Day His 19-Year-Old Son Jerry Died in Excerpt from Upcoming Memoir
monk seal
60-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked and Injured by a Seal in Hawaii: 'This Poor Woman Was Terrified'
alligator
74-Year-Old Florida Woman Saves Dog from Alligator: 'I Did the Only Thing I Could Do'
Shark fin above water
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff
Florida Mom Killed, Young Son and Nephew Injured After Parasail Strikes Bridge
Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'
Isaac Schuman, Nicolae Miu
Suspect in Wis. River Stabbing Attack Had Been Accused by Teens of Bothering Girls: Prosecutors