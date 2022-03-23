Florida Man Hospitalized After Tiger Attack at Wooten's Airboat Tours

Police say the man, a 50-year-old employee of Wooten's Airboat Tours, was not authorized to be in the tiger's enclosure

A man is suffering injuries on both arms after a tiger attacked him at a tourist attraction in Florida's Everglades area on Tuesday afternoon.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed via their Facebook that the attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time, when deputies were dispatched to Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours.

The sheriff's office reported that "a tiger in an enclosure at that location was being fed by it's [sic] caretaker when a 50 year old male, an employee of Wooten's who was not authorized to be with the tiger, entered the tiger's enclosure. The tiger attacked the man and caused injuries to both arms. The man has been transported to a hospital by EMS."

The announcement noted that the tiger was not harmed, and that its caretaker was able to safely contain the animal.

"We are having a hard time comprehending this happening again," the Facebook announcement said, while on Twitter, the sheriff's department wrote, "Hard to believe but another tiger attack. Man injured, tiger ok."

Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours is an attraction in Ochopee, Florida, that offers airboat tours, swamp buggy rides, alligator shows and more, including the opportunity to see tigers, lions and otters at its Animal Sanctuary.

The site details that Wooten's sanctuary contains two lions and two tigers.

A blog entry on their site acknowledged that there was a tiger incident on Tuesday, with a note that read, "More information coming soon." A comment request from PEOPLE was not immediately returned.

A previous entry on the blog identifies the two tigers at Wooten's as a male white tiger, and a female Siberian tiger.

The site mentioned that all the animals in the sanctuary get "regular USDA and veterinary visits to make sure" they are "happy and healthy."

Tuesday's incident marks at least the second tiger attack in three months in Florida.

A Florida deputy shot and killed a tiger in late December at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after the animal attacked a man.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the incident, the zoo tiger attacked and "seriously" injured the man, sending him to the hospital.