Florida Man Dies After Falling on Bahamas-Bound Cruise Ship During His Bachelor Party

A Florida man was just months away from marrying the love of his life when he tragically fell to his death while aboard a cruise ship traveling to the Bahamas on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Christopher McGrory, 29, was celebrating his bachelor party with friends on the Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica ship at the time of his death, according to Palm Beach Post. His wedding was planned for December 1.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman John Lally told the outlet guardsmen received a call about an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. nearly 13 miles away.

Lally explained a boat from the Coast Guard’s Lake Worth station rushed to the ship and McGrory was transported to shore, Palm Beach Post reported.

McGrory fell on the ship onto a lower deck and did not fall overboard. He was then taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Passengers aboard the ship recall hearing a “code blue” alert after McGrory’s fall. “I’m thinking someone had a heart attack,” Marcia Lehmann, who was aboard the ship with her husband Robert, said to Palm Beach Post before adding she saw crowds of people gathered around a stairway.

Grand Classica ship Kefalonitis94/Wikimedia

“All we could see was pools and pools of blood and [part of] a white sheet,” Lehman continued. “He fell above us, so it had to have been either the 10th or 11th [deck].”

The cruise line did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but a spokesman told Palm Beach Post the Coast Guard “evacuated a passenger due to a medical emergency.” The ship then continued to its destination.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the guest’s family at this time. We commend the crew and U.S. Coast Guard for their swift response,” the spokesman added.

McGrory’s fiancée Jessica Arnett opened up about his sudden death on Facebook writing, “With a heavy, heavy broke heart, it kills me to write this as it all seems surreal but I should tell you all my sweet Chris was in a tragic accident and has passed away.”

For the last several years, McGrory worked as a collateral analyst at Wells Fargo in Fernandina Beach. He attended Florida State University as did his fiancée.

“I’m at a loss for words, that man was my true love and my best friend. Please keep us all in your prayers,” Arnett said.