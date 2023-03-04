Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later; Paramedics Suspended

"I'm frustrated, hurt and mad. I don't know what this is going to do to my dad. I don't know what kind of life he's going to have now," Phebe Maxwell, daughter of Thomas Maxwell, told WFLA

By
Published on March 4, 2023 07:38 PM
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Florida man was found breathing shortly after he was declared dead on Wednesday.

After reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest, Thomas Maxwell, 65, was pronounced dead by two paramedics dispatched to his home in Pinellas County despite his daughter, Phebe Maxwell's objections, according to WFLA.

"His lips were blue, and he was cold, but I was doing CPR. My friend was there, and she was doing chest compressions," Phebe told the outlet. "His chest was going up and down, and he was making noises, so his lungs were working."

"I'm like, 'He's still breathing!' He's like, 'No ma'am, he's gone, those are just his body releasing gases,'" Phebe recalled the paramedic allegedly saying.

According to WFLA, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy found Thomas still breathing after visiting the home following the medics' departure. Largo Fire Rescue crews were then dispatched to the home and transported Thomas to the hospital.

The outlet reported that the two paramedics who attended to Thomas were put "on administrative duty and have been clinically suspended," citing Rob Shaw, a spokesperson for Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

"Upon notification of this incident, we immediately removed both fire medics from their normal duties and discontinued their abilities to provide patient care, in conjunction with the county's medical director," Clearwater Fire Chief Schott Ehlers said in a statement to News Channel 8, per WFLA.

"On behalf of the city, I apologize for the actions and the inactions of our crew during this incident," Ehlers continued. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, according to our preliminary review. These two did not perform to the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve."

Interim Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier wrote in a statement to News Channel 8, per WFLA, "When this does not occur at the level at which we expect, it is incumbent upon us to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and then ensure it will never happen again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While action has been taken, Phebe is still concerned about what this will mean for her father's life moving forward.

"I'm frustrated, hurt and mad. I don't know what this is going to do to my dad. I don't know what kind of life he's going to have now," Phebe told WFLA.

Related Articles
Patricia Kopta, Woman Missing 31 Years Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico
Woman Missing 31 Years and Declared Dead Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico: 'Very Big Shock'
In this image provided by Chris Montgomery, law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash, in the unincorporated community of Harvest, Ala. U.S. military officials say two people on board the helicopter, which was from the Tennessee National Guard, were killed Helicopter Crash, Harvest, United States - 15 Feb 2023
2 National Guardsmen Dead in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway: 'Destroyed Beyond Recognition'
Morgan Daub
Pa. Parents Were Persuaded by Daughter to Join Double Murder-Suicide Pact, Police Believe
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Antwineesha Burse
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
Small plane rests on live power lines after crashing, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md Small Plane Crash Maryland, Montgomery Village, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Pilot and Passenger Rescued From Plane After it Crashes Into 100 Ft. Power Lines in Maryland
Alligator is Found Hidden in Garage;
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
Firefighter Suffers Severe Brain Injury
'Dedicated Firefighter' on Life Support After Slipping on Ice During Training Session
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears
Nurse Saves Life of 3-Month-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing on Spirit Airlines Flight
Nurse Saves Life of 3-Month-Old Who Stopped Breathing on Spirit Airlines Flight: 'My Heart Just Dropped'
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Nova Thomas
Death of 4-Year-Old Found Unresponsive at Tampa Motel After Easter is Under Investigation: Police
Meghan, Harry, Thomas Markle
Prince Harry Blames Himself for Meghan Markle's 'Incredibly Sad' Relationship with Dad Thomas Markle
Photo taken in Barcelona, Spain Catfish
Florida Child Airlifted to the Hospital After Being Stabbed in the Chest by a Catfish
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall