25-Year-Old Man from Florida Among 3 People Gored During Bull Run in Spain

Officials said a 25-year-old man from Sunrise, Fla., and two 29-year-old Spanish men, were injured during the fifth bull run at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival on Monday, the Associated Press , AFP and New York Post reported.

According to the outlets, the American was inside the bullring when he was pierced in the calf. AFP reported that one of the Spanish men was in the ring when one of the animals impaled him in the groin. The other man was gored in his knee while in the street.