Fla. Hotel Guest, 62, Dead After She Was Run Over by Forklift Repairing Roof Damaged by Hurricane

Officials in Florida say a woman has died after she was run over by a forklift in a hotel parking lot.

Daytona Beach Shores public safety director Michael Fowler said the 62-year-old victim was hit and killed by the heavy machinery outside of the Beach Haven Inn on Monday, according to the Associated Press and FOX affiliate WOFL.

The forklift operator "did not see the pedestrian" while carrying "a load of materials" through the parking lot when he ran over her, WOFL and NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Crews were at the hotel to repair its roof, which had been damaged during Hurricane Ian in September, per WOFL's report.

"The driver has told us that he was looking between the two loads," Fowler said, according to WOFL and WESH. "There was a small space between the two loads. That he was looking there and never saw the pedestrian."

A bystander told the forklift operator to stop, at which time "he backed up and most likely ran over her again, Fowler said.

The victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died of the injuries sustained in the incident, according to WESH.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The woman was staying at the hotel in question when she was involved in the forklift accident, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. Her death has been ruled an industrial accident.

Neighbors were stunned by what occurred on Monday. One told WESH that the victim was planning to marry her fiancé, whom she had been with for over 20 years, sometime next month.

Another neighbor described the woman as a generous person. "She was one of them who gave the shirt off her back," they said, per WESH's report.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will assist in the investigation, according to WOFL and WESH.