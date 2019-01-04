5 Children Among 7 Killed in Tragic Crash While Traveling to Disney World in Church Van

A major crash Thursday afternoon on 1-75 in Florida lead to the deaths of at least seven people — including five children — and the injuries of at least eight more, authorities from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) tell PEOPLE.

Two semi trucks and two passenger vehicles — a passenger van and a mid-size sedan — were involved in the wreck, their collision sparking nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel to catch fire. The accident happened between Gainesville and Alachua Country at around 3:33 p.m. local time, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed in a Friday morning press conference covered by MyNews13 reporter Greg Angel that among the seven dead, five were children aboard a Marksville, Louisiana, church van heading to Orlando. The Florida Highway Patrol said they believe the van was traveling to Walt Disney World.

A representative for the Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville confirms to PEOPLE that their van was involved in the deadly crash.

The other two killed were the drivers of the two semi trucks.

The names of those deceased were not immediately released, as the Florida Highway Patrol said during the press conference they have not completed notifying all next of kin.

In the aftermath of the crash, debris was scattered across the highway. As of Friday morning, the center and outside southbound lanes of the highway near the crash still remains closed, the Gainesville Sun reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.