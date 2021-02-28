Hermilo Jazmines was playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club where authorities found him deceased in the pond

Golfer, 74, Found Drowned After Searching for Lost Ball at Florida Course

A 74-year-old man was found dead on Sunday morning, and authorities believe he drowned while golfing at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Florida.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Hermilo Jazmines was playing golf at the club with a friend when authorities said Jazmines "teed off near the third hole" and "was last seen looking for his ball near the green."

The Oldsmar Fire Department helped police search the wooded area near the golf course.

Authorities first found his golf cart parked on the cart path and his putter lying on the ground near the water. They later dispatched their dive team, which "located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter."

Jazmines was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls," the sheriff's office said in a press release.