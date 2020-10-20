When Prince Pinkney became exhausted while mowing his lawn, members of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took care of it for him

Firefighters Mow Lawn of 83-Year-Old Army Veteran After Treating Him for Heat Exhaustion

First responders in Florida came to the aid of an 83-year-old Army veteran and not only made sure he was treated, but finished mowing his lawn for him.

On Oct. 12, members of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the home of Prince Pinkney after a passerby found him on the ground of his front yard, Fox affiliate WSVN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pinkney — who served as a missile tech during the Vietnam War — had experienced heat exhaustion, which aggravated an injury to his leg suffered during a previous stroke.

“When [my leg] gave out, I just fell right in the yard out there,” Pinkney told the news station.

“He slipped, he just fell,” his wife Rebecca added. “I had him by the arm, but I couldn’t hold him up.”

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the first responders treated Pinkney and cooled him off, then went to finish the work he was doing in the yard.

"Once his medical emergency was over the crew stepped in and finish cutting his grass!" the department said in the post. "This is truly what it is all about."

Image zoom Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

The department's video shows a paramedic maneuvering a mower through different sections of Pinkney's yard, while another operates a weed trimmer around the driveway's edges.

"Their story is amazing in itself," FLFR Capt. Terry Maylor told WSVN of the Pinkneys. “Their age, what they’ve gone through, his history as a veteran serving this country."

"If that doesn’t move you to go ahead and do what you’re capable of, then nothing will," he added.

The department's generous act earned praise on social media, with many on Facebook thanking them for going above and beyond for an elderly veteran.

"Over and over our firefighters show their dedication and service to our citizens," wrote Fred Nesbitt. "Thank you always for being so great."

RELATED VIDEO: Boy Sends Firefighters Baby Yoda Doll to Comfort Them

"You are way more than firefighters!" added Deborah Rutkowski. "Thank you for all that you do."

Hours after treating Pinkney and mowing his lawn, three members of the department came back to check on the couple, according to WSVN. Both Pinkney and his wife were appreciative of the care and attention the team gave them.

"We really appreciate you," Rebecca said.