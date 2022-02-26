A mother in Hollywood, Florida, found her husband and two children unresponsive in their swimming pool on Thursday

Father and His Two Children, Ages 2 and 5, Drown in Their Backyard Pool in South Florida

Police in Hollywood, Florida, are investigating what led to a father and his two young children to drown in the pool in their backyard on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call at around 3:30 p.m. local time about three people who were found floating in a swimming pool at a private home on S. Highland Drive near Adams Street, NBC Miami reports.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who were unresponsive. It was an adult and two children," Hollywood Police Spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said, per CBS Miami.

While the identities of the victims have yet to be released, the outlets reported the children to be aged 2 and 5.

Local 10 WPLG reports that the initial 911 call was placed by the wife and mother of the victims.

While both officers and first responders used measures to try and save them, the father and his two children were later pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital.

"When they say two children drowned, that crushed my heart," neighbor Amparo Kostyo said, per CBS. "I feel my heart crushed ... When adults have accident or something, okay, it's an adult. What's crushed my heart was the kids, I'm very sad."

A makeshift shrine with candles and notes has been erected at the front stoop to the house.

Investigators are still looking into what exactly caused the tragedy. At this time, no foul play is suspected, according to reports.