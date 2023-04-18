Florida Father, 39, Dies After His Boat Was Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorm

Officials said Peter Strong of West Melbourne and a female passenger were caught on the Indian River when the storm rolled into the area on Sunday

By
Published on April 18, 2023 02:38 PM

A Florida father has died and another person was injured after a boat was struck by lightning while they were out on the water during a thunderstorm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the victims were boating on Indian River in Brevard County on Sunday when the bolt made contact with their vessel, according to NBC News and Florida Today.

Peter Strong, 39, of West Melbourne, and the female passenger were caught on the water when a severe thunderstorm rolled into the area, officials added, per FOX affiliate WOFL.

Strong died of his injuries despite first responders' attempts to revive him, per the reports.

The FWC said the second victim suffered minor injuries, according to NBC News and Florida Today.

Strong was the father of a 13-year-old girl, according to WOFL's report. He spent much of his time at the Pineda Point Marina, and was an avid boater and fisherman.

Marina technician Edgardo Plaza told WOFL that he would frequently see Strong working on his boat.

"He would spend the early days of the week cleaning and polishing his boat, probably to use it on the weekend," Plaza explained. "He looked pretty happy."

A second person, identified by WOFL as one of Strong's friends, said the victim was attempting to become a boat captain.

An investigation into Sunday's incident is ongoing, per the reports. The FWC said investigators are looking into what is believed to be an accident.

Florida was recently hit by severe weather for more than a week, including one string of storms that reportedly dropped more than 15 inches of rain onto southern portions of the Sunshine State.

Many businesses and residences were left flooded and without power in wake of the storms, which have since subsided.

