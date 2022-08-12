Fla. Doctor Missing After Coast Guard Finds Empty Boat: 'We're Still Searching,' Says Official

Coast Guard officials are looking for a missing Florida doctor after finding his empty boat floating off the coast of Sanibel Island.

"Have you seen this missing person?" the Collier County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday. "Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat — a 33-foot Sea Ray with 'Vitamin Sea' on the back — leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 this morning. He hasn't returned and family members are concerned."

On Thursday, the Coast Guard tweeted that the vessel had "been located offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples, FL-but not Dr. Cross."

The agency continued, "Coast Guard crews from Ft. Myers Beach, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater continue to search for a person in the water."

"We're still searching," Chief Petty Officer Ayla Hudson tells PEOPLE Friday, adding that the agency had worked overnight looking for him.

Meanwhile, friends and family have joined the search for Cross in hopes that they will find the man in the warm water, FOX station WFTX reported.

Cross is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has brown eyes, the Collier County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The search area includes Naples Beach, Fort Myers Beach and Marco Island, according to WFTX.

A graduate of Northwestern University and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, "Dr. Chaundre Cross is a national expert in prostate, breast and brain cancers," reads his GenesisCare bio page.

"Chaundre is well known for his compassion and provides concierge-like service to his patients," the Naples provider stated on its website.