Florida Deputy and Dad of 3 on Life Support After 'Serious Brain Injury': 'Family Has Said Goodbye'

A Florida deputy's family has said their goodbyes.

After a training session at a gym on Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt "developed a severe headache, which was later determined to be a serious brain injury," according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his wife and three children.

Although additional information about what happened or the nature of the injury have not been publicly shared, police said on Wednesday that Milmerstadt was "in the hospital in critical condition."

"We are praying for him & his young family," they wrote.

The following day, police shared a difficult update.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you Deputy Michael Milmerstadt's family has said goodbye to him," they wrote.

"Mike remains on life support because it's their wish that he provide a chance at life to others through organ donation," police added.

Milmerstadt has worked at the Orange County Sheriff's Office for seven years, according to the GoFundMe.

"He works as a member of the Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS)," the organizer wrote, noting he's also a "valable trainer" and a member of the agency's SWAT team.

According to the fundraising page, the deputy is "the sole breadwinner for his family," his wife Melanie and their "three beautiful young boys."

"We are all wrapping our arms around Melanie, the boys, and the rest of Mike's family in this extremely difficult time," the organizer wrote. "Please help us pull for Mike and honor his service to this community by giving what you can."

As of Friday afternoon, the page has raised over $139,000.