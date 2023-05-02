Florida Deputy Helps Mom of 6 Deliver Baby on Side of Highway: 'Not the Original Birth Plan'

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 2, 2023 03:23 PM

Talk about an unexpected arrival!

A deputy in Hillsborough County in Florida helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby on the shoulder of Highway 60, authorities said in a news release.

In "panic," a driver approached the deputy, Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones, on the side of the highway, explaining that his wife was about to give birth, per the release.

After calling for help, Jones "sprang into action" — and just minutes later, the baby was born in the front seat of the car.

Authorities said the officer provided encouragement and emotional support and used his training to help deliver the newborn, a baby girl.

Police provided the bodycam video of Jones helping the woman give birth. In the video, Jones could be seen telling the woman to "breathe" as he took her hand.

Later in the video, the woman told the officer that her baby was "coming." The video then cut to show the officer holding up the baby girl to her mother.

After the child was delivered, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the mother and child to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say the officer was "thrilled" to help deliver the baby and even recommended that the couple name the baby "Red" after him, the release noted.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister lauded the officer for his quick response during the hectic situation, saying, "I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity."

He went on to note that this was the officer's third time helping to deliver a baby in an emergency situation since joining the team in December 2021.

"While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands," the sheriff said. "I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!"

