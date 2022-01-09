Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, both Florida sheriff's deputies, died by suicide within days of each other

Florida Deputies Who Died Days Apart, Leaving Behind 1-Month-Old Baby, Laid to Rest Together

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco have been laid to rest.

A funeral was held on Saturday for the two Florida sheriff's deputies who died by suicide within days of each other during the first week of the new year. Osteen, 24, and Pacheco, 23, leave behind their 1-month-old baby, son Jayce.

"Clayton and Victoria were laid to rest side-by-side this afternoon. Tonight we celebrate and share memories. Sunday we rest. Monday begins to the work of making sure this never happens again. Love and peace to all," Kelly Ridle, a friend of Osteen, wrote in an update shared on the GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for the infant.

Osteen attempted suicide on New Year's Eve and was taken off life support two days later, Sheriff Ken Mascara shared in a statement on Tuesday.

Following Osteen's death, Pacheco died by suicide on Jan. 4, according to Mascara.

Clayton Osteen, Victoria Pacheco, Jayce Osteen Clayton Osteen, Victoria Pacheco, Jayce Osteen | Credit: Go Fund Me (2)

Describing the couple as "young" and "ambitious," the sheriff noted that they were "human just like us" and dealt with intense pressures while on the job.

"Law enforcement deal with not only the day-to-day stress we all face but also the stress of those whom they serve in our community, which can sometimes be very challenging," Mascara explained.

"While it is impossible for us to fully comprehend the private circumstances leading up to this devastating loss, we pray that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change, a catalyst to help ease the stigma around mental well-being and normalize the conversation about the challenges so many of us face on a regular basis," he added.

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco | Credit: fort lauderdale PD

Ridle previously announced on the GoFundMe page that the couple's baby will be adopted by a "close family member."

"The families of Clayton and Victoria are so grateful for all prayers and support received," Ridle wrote. "All donations will be used for enriching Jayce's life experiences and securing a brighter future."

The campaign has already raised over $95,000 for baby Jayce.

Pacheco — who was born in Coral Springs, Florida — was remembered as a "confident, strong-willed, and fearless young woman" by family in her obituary. In addition to always "being up for adventure," Pacheco also "adored her son" as well as Osteen.

Osteen, a life-long Florida resident, had been with the Saint Lucie County Sheriff's Office since 2019, and was named Deputy of the Year in 2020, according to his obituary.

"He absolutely adored his significant other and mother of his child. But of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of being a dad," loved ones wrote.

There are two ways to help provide for baby Jayce in the future: the GoFundMe and via the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office by adding "Jayce Osteen" in the notes section.