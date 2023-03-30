Florida Dad Dies After Saving Friend's 6-Year-Old Child from Drowning: 'He Is a Hero Now,' Says Wife

A Florida man died after saving a child from drowning during a recent outing on the water.

Adem Qorri, 40, was on a boat with his friend Dale Furness and their kids at Anclote River Park when Furness' 6-year-old son Carson got caught in a riptide, FOX affiliate WTVT reported.

Qorri, originally from Kosovo, lost consciousness while trying to keep Carson from drowning, the outlet reported. A nearby boater pulled Qorri from the water a short time later, per WTVT. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"My heart hurts so bad for his boys and wife and I'm so sorry for their loss," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the man's family. "Adem Qorri passed away a hero."

"I can't even say how thankful I am," Carson's mom, Mallory Hutchinson, told WTVT of Qorri's efforts.

While in the water, her 6-year-old son "got to the ledge where the sandbar dropped off," she said, adding that her 10-year-old son, who tried to help, needed rescuing too. Ultimately, their father and other boaters were able to get them to safety.

Qorri's wife, Blerta, described her late husband as "the best dad ever," per WTVT's report. If given a second chance, she believes Qorri would "do it again."

"I would say he would do it again over and over and over, and he wouldn't think about it," said Blerta. "He is a hero now."