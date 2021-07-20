The Florida man was airlifted from Halpatiokee Regional Park and treated for "severe" injuries

Florida Cyclist Attacked by an 8-Foot Alligator After Falling from Bike

A cyclist is "severely injured" after he was attacked by an 8-foot alligator in Florida.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, an unnamed male bicyclist was riding on a trail through Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, Florida around 11 a.m. on Monday when he lost control and fell into 6 feet of water.

The man was attacked by a 170-pound female alligator before breaking free and crawling to safety where he was helped by a bystander.

The victim was then airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute from the park and treated for his injuries after Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers rendered aid and secured the area, a statement from local authorities said.

The alligator was later captured by trapper John Davidson after he was called to the scene. It is now being relocated to a farm and Davidson told The Palm Beach Post that he will return to the park on Tuesday to locate the nest and any eggs in hopes of safely relocating them.

"You got to be careful when you're around the water, especially this time of year," Davidson, a retired fireman and trapper of nearly 10 years, told the outlet. "The females are sitting on nests and are particularly aggressive."

Following the incident, many Facebook users expressed their shock and disbelief over the situation in the comments section of the post.

"Hope the bicyclist will be ok. Can't imagine how terrifying that must have been," one user wrote. Another person commented: "Prayers that this man would heal swiftly and have a complete recovery."

"Thank you First Responders and LEOs… you saved this man's life I'm sure," someone else added.