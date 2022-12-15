Florida Cop Dresses Up as the Grinch — and Hands Out Onions to Some Speeding Drivers

The Grinch is on the lookout for speeding drivers in one part of southern Florida this holiday season — and he has a special surprise for some of those caught breaking the law.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is once again conducting speed checks in a Marathon school zone ahead of the holidays, according to the Associated Press.

Those caught going 5 mph or less above the school zone's speed limit must deal with the Grinch — played by MSCO Colonel Lou Caputo — who offers them a choice between a traffic citation or an onion.

(L-R) Colonel Lou Caputo and Deputy Andrew Leird. Florida Keys News Bureau

"It catches them off guard," Caputo told the AP. "But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they will take the onion."

Some violators have even opted to "eat the onion right in front of me," he added.

Caputo, a 37-year MCSO veteran, came up with the idea to dress up as the beloved character over 20 years ago, per the AP.

Lou Caputo watches Sgt. Greg Korzan use a speed detector. Florida Keys News Bureau

The now-annual tradition is aimed at educating drivers about speeding in a school zone, according to the Florida Keys & Key West Facebook page. It also serves as a reminder that Keys schools remain open through Dec. 16.

In a video shared Tuesday on the MCSO's Facebook page, Deputy Andrew Lierd said officials are "trying to spread the word about traffic safety in the school zone, and beyond."

"We want everybody to arrive alive and get home safely to their families," he added.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo dressed as the Grinch. Florida Keys News Bureau

Caputo told the AP that officials simply "want people to slow down" in school zones.

"It's about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it's the holiday season," he added.