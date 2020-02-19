Florida Car Crash Near Disney World Kills 3 Mass. Family Members, Including 5-Year-Old Girl

Image zoom Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS/Twitter

Three people from three generations of a Massachusetts family were killed while three others were injured in a Tuesday night car crash in Florida just miles away from Walt Disney World, according to multiple reports.

Four adults and four young siblings were traveling together on State Road 429 in a rented minivan around 5:30 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended and overturned, ABC affiliate WFTV reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Julie Smith, 41, and her 5-year-old daughter Scarlett Smith, both of Whitman, Massachusetts, were reportedly killed in the crash, as was Julie’s 76-year-old mother Josephine Fay of South Weymouth.

All three were declared dead at the scene, the Boston Globe reported.

Scarlett’s brother Jackson, 11, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition and on life support, according to the Globe and Associated Press.

Shane Smith, 43, and William Fay, 76, were also injured, and both were treated and released from the hospital, WBZ reported.

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s twin sister Skylar and older sister Shalie Smith, 10, were both treated and released as well, according to the outlet.

All four of the children had attended the Merry Deb Learning Center in Whitman, and Merry Deb’s Darlene Staples told WBZ that Scarlett and Skylar had recently been talking about the family’s upcoming trip to Disney World.

“They were so excited about going,” she said. “They loved school, they loved their friends, they loved playing. We’re just trying to deal with it right now… It’s unimaginable. They’re a beautiful family.”

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told WBZ that the crash occurred after a pickup truck did not slow down despite the fact that traffic had slowed, and rear-ended the van.

The pickup truck’s driver, 26-year-old Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo of Kissimmee, is reportedly facing pending charges. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach him for comment.

The family’s van was a rental, and was carrying eight people at the time of the crash, despite only having seven seats, WFTV reported.

All but Shane Smith were wearing seatbelts or child restraints, according to the Globe.

The rear-end caused a chain-reaction collision that struck two other vehicles, but those cars only sustained minor damage and the drivers were not injured, Montes told the outlet.

She added that Laurindo did not show any signs of impairment and has cooperated with the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash investigation.

Charges against Laurindo will only come once the traffic homicide investigation is complete, which will take approximately 180 days, the Globe reported.

Montes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.