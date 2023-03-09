Florida Boy, 4, Drowns in a Retention Pond After Wandering Off While Father Slept at Mother's Workplace

A 4-year-old boy drowned in Florida last Thursday after wandering away from his father, who was taking a nap.

Kash Waylan Hodges died last Thursday after he was found in a retention pond behind Celeste's Pet Spa & Mobile Grooming in Gainesville, where his mother Taychianna Figueroa works, according to CBS affiliate WGFL and ABC affiliate WCJB.

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says the child wandered out of the business just before 5 p.m., and "walked down to water," where he fell in.

Kash and his father had both fallen asleep, but Kash woke up from his nap and ventured outside, per the reports.

The boy was unresponsive when crews arrived at the scene just before 5:30 p.m., according to the GPD. Crews attempted to revive the child, but he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later at Shands Hospital.

"No amount of money or materialistic things could ever fix this heartbreak. I can't replace my son," Figueroa said, per WCJB. "I can't think about having another child in his place."

Figueroa said she had left Kash with his father last Thursday while she went on her lunch break at work, according to WCJB. When she returned, her son was missing.

"His father shot out this front door so quick, so fast, without hesitation, to find our son," she told WGFL. "And we're screaming his name and calling."

After a brief search, the parents located their son in the retention pond behind Oakwood Commons Shopping Center, per the reports.

Figueroa said her "heart sank" as she watched Kash's father pull the boy from the water, according to WCJB.

Kash was transported to Shands Hospital as crews attempted to revive him. Figuroa said a doctor approached her a short time later and told her they were unable to restart her son's heart, according to WGFL.

"I lost it," Figuroa told the outlet. "I grieve that day. I screamed at the top of my lungs, 'Why me?' "

Kash had just celebrated his 4th birthday on Valentine's Day, per the reports.

The young boy was Figueroa's only child, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by Celeste Gomes, who owns the pet spa business where Figueroa has worked for the last two months.

At a vigil on Saturday, Gomes praised Figueroa for being "an awesome mother" and said last Thursday's incident was nothing but a tragic accident, according to WCJB.

"I will stand by her with everything," Gomes said, adding, "It breaks my heart because I see this little boy everyday and he blows me kisses, and I won't never see that again."