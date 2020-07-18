Florida Bicyclist, 62, Injured in Collision with an Iguana

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he required stitches to his head

A Florida man was recently injured in a bicycle crash after an iguana unexpectedly darted into his path.

On July 10, the 62-year-old — whose identity has not been released — was riding his bike in Marathon when the reptile ran out in front of him and caused him to crash, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

A traffic enforcement officer responded to the scene in front of Crane Point Hammock at 10:48 a.m. local time when he found the cyclist with "scrapes and cuts to his head, arms and right leg."

The man was transported to Fishermen's Hospital where he received stitches to his head. He is currently in stable condition, officials reported.

According to the cyclist, the iguana became "lodged in between the front tire and front wheel fork of the bicycle, causing the front tire to lock," sending him over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

As seen in photos posted to MSCO's Facebook page, the stomach of the iguana was restrained in the fork of the tire, leaving the reptile unable to breathe. "The condition of the iguana did not appear as stable," officials wrote, later confirming that the iguana had died.

Iguanas, native to Central America and parts of the Caribbean and South America, are considered an invasive species in Florida, with Florida Fish and Wildlife going as far as encouraging Florida residents to kill iguanas they find on their property.

The reptiles — which can grow up to five feet long — are also known to fall from trees when there is a drop in temperature.