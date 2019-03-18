Historic Flooding in Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Missing

Parts of Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa are experiencing disastrous flooding as a result of heavy rains and snow melt that has killed at least three people and left two others missing.

According to NBC News, a 55-year-old man from Iowa died when he was overtaken by the rising waters, and in Nebraska, James Wilke, a 50-year-old farmer, was swept up by the flood on Thursday while using his tractor to help people escape.

“He was always the first to go help somebody,” the farmer’s cousin, Paul Wilke, told the Omaha World-Herald. “He was a person who wouldn’t just talk about making things better. He would do it.”

Betty Hamernik, 80, was found deceased after rescuers couldn’t reach her Columbus, Nebraska, home due to rising floodwaters and wind gusts, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office told KOLN.

Two men who are missing are also presumed dead.

“This really is the most devastating flooding we’ve probably ever had in our state’s history, from the standpoint of how widespread it is,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Monday, according to CNN.

More than 8 million residents in the Midwest and the Mississippi River Valley are currently under flood warnings, CNN reports.

Flooding in Omaha, Nebraska Nati Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Linda McClain, a councilwoman from Fremont, Nebraska, said the flood has left residents trapped in the town.

“We’re like an island,” she told the New York Times. “You cannot get in or out.”

“Right now, we’re in crisis mode,” she added.

Electricity and gas were cut off for the town of Pacific Junction in Iowa when they were ordered to evacuate on Sunday after two levees failed and a levee was breached along the Missouri River, according to Weather.com.

Nati Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In the town of Niobrara, Nebraska, chunks of ice carried by the waters — some measuring two feet thick — crashed into several businesses, including a gas station.

“It’s total devastation,” resident Laura Sucha told Weather.com. “The ice just destroyed everything.”

The town’s bridge, called the Mormon Creek Bridge, was washed away in the floods, as video shows.

According to The Weather Channel, more than three dozen locations in the Midwest have set new flood records during the tragedy. Heavy rains are expected to continue through the week.