Severe Flooding Causes Damage in Yellowstone National Park: Photos
Record rainfall has created hazardous conditions in and around Yellowstone National Park, where flooding as well as multiple mudslides, road and bridge failures have been reported
After record rainfall in the area created hazardous conditions — including flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and road and bridge failures, officials closed of the Yellow Stone National Park entrances in Montana and Wyoming to inbound traffic on June 14.
Pictured: Flooding is seen on June 14 in Livingston, Montana after the Yellowstone River hit a historic high.
The Washington Post reported that the river jumped six feet between Sunday and Monday, marking the highest recorded level since 1918.
Pictured: Flooding is seen in Livingston, Montana on June 14.
An aerial photo of North Entrance Rd. in Yellowstone National Park shows damage created by the flooding.
Portions of the road were either damaged or washed away completely by the rising flood waters.
"We will not know timing of the park's reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park," the park's superintendent Cam Sholly explained. "It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time."
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Montana on June 15.
A collapsed train bridge is shown along the Yellowstone River near Livingston, Montana on June 15.
A collapsed train bridge is shown along the Yellowstone River on June 15.
Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, told the AP of the flooding: "It's a lot of rain, but the flooding wouldn't have been anything like this if we didn't have so much snow."
He added, "This is flooding that we've just never seen in our lifetimes before."
Flood waters are seen surrounding a home in Livingston, Montana on June 14.