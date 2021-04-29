The first incident involved hundreds of birds inside a Torrance home, while the second saw 1,000 birds get stuck inside a Montecito home's chimney

Flocks of Migrating Birds Invade 2 Calif. Homes in Less Than a Week: 'We Lost Count After 800'

The fireplace in Montecito where the birds got stuck

Two California homeowners received quite an unpleasant surprise recently after a flock of migrating birds made their way inside their homes — just days apart and both through the chimney.

The back-to-back incidents began on April 21 when a family in Torrance returned home from dinner to find hundreds of birds inside of their house, CW affiliate KTLA reported.

In a terrifying video that was recorded by the homeowner — who identified herself as Kerri — and was obtained by KTLA, the birds can be seen frantically circling outside the home's chimney.

The flying creatures then swooped down the chimney and into the home, where they invaded the living area and bedrooms, and even left bird droppings everywhere.

"It's so hard to explain. If you don't see it with your own eyes, you'd never believe it," Kerri, who lives in the home with her husband and child, told the outlet. "We lost count after 800."

"You couldn't walk in any spot in the living room, the kitchen and the hallway without stepping on bird droppings," she added.

Kerri said her neighbors called 911 for help, and were eventually referred to animal control.

"Animal control basically said, 'Just leave your doors open,'" she explained to KTLA. "After a few hours, they just hung off the ceiling and slept."

In the meantime, the family enlisted the help of relative Patrick Belleville to get the birds out of their house, according to the outlet.

"I put my hood, I put my mask on, and they were just beaming off my head," Belleville recalled to KTLA. "They acted like they wanted to get out, but they wasn't [sic] going nowhere. They were just flying around, just everywhere, every room in the house, every bathroom."

It remains unclear when the birds were finally all cleared out of the Torrance home.

Meanwhile, days later, another homeowner in Montecito — which is about 100 miles northwest of Torrance — found themselves in a nearly identical situation.

The Montecito Fire Department confirmed the incident on Instagram Tuesday, alongside another dramatic video of the trapped birds flapping their wings inside a chimney.

According to their post, about 1,000 small birds became stuck in the home's chimney on Sunday night, requiring the help of Santa Barbara County Animals Services.

"We had hoped they would fly up and out the flue on their own overnight," the post reads. "Montecito Fire and County Animal Services returned to the residence Monday morning to find the birds still trapped at the base of the fireplace."

Fire officials said they were able to successfully get the birds out later that day by designing a chute system that funneled them out of the fireplace and out through the home's back door.

NBC/CW affiliate KSBY reported that the birds in the second incident were later identified as swifts. It is believed that the birds in the first incident may also have been swifts, per KTLA.

Swifts, which are also called chimney swifts, are known for nesting in chimneys and in other vertical surfaces that are dim and enclosed, according to AllAboutBirds.org.

John Honjiyo, who owns the bird control company Birdxpert, which serves the Orange and Los Angeles counties, told KTLA he has received several calls about bird nuisances lately.

According to the outlet, experts believe the birds are currently passing through Southern California as they migrate north and search for new homes.