American Ninja Warrior's Flip Rodriguez Is on a Mission to Help Other Victims of Sexual Abuse

"There's no blueprint. Take your time. Do what you feel is necessary for you to heal," Flip Rodriguez tells PEOPLE while discussing his upcoming episode of FightChildAbuse.org's Virtual Event Series

Flip Rodriguez has run, jumped and climbed his way to success on American Ninja Warrior, and now he's taking his next step in helping people who've experienced sexual abuse as children.

The 32-year-old athlete is partnering with the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center to participate in a new episode of FightChildAbuse.org's Virtual Event Series. During his appearance, Rodriquez will help young viewers learn steps they can take to protect themselves when they feel unsafe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This isn't the first time Rodriquez has partnered with the organization— in an Instagram Live video last year, he shared his personal story about escaping years of sexual abuse he says was perpetrated by one of his relatives. It's what compelled him to famously wear a mask during the first seven seasons of American Ninja Warrior.

Teaming with FightChildAbuse.org is part of Rodriquez's personal mission to share resources with children and teens who might not know of them.

"One of the biggest things for me was I didn't have the resources," he tells PEOPLE. "I didn't know. There was no phone that I could type it in on Google. We're talking about when I had dial-up internet and AOL."

Living in 2021, however, is "so different," he adds. "It's a different world."

Flip Rodriguez Credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

The episode will air Thursday, June 3 at 1 p.m. ET, and is aimed at teenagers 13 and older, or students who are grades 7 to 12. Rodriguez says it will give them the tools to reach out for assistance when they need it.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help. That's a big thing," he says. "I was very scared. I was very fearful of asking for help, and if I would ask for help, I think it would have helped me tremendously. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing now, so people understand that, 'Hey listen, I was sexually abused [by my relative], but I'm here. We're growing.'"

Coaches, counselors, parents and guardians are also encouraged to register for the episode if they'd like to learn more about adequately responding to and recognizing unsafe situations on behalf of minors, FightChildAbuse.org said. Viewers can register on their website.

The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center launched their FightChildAbuse.org campaign last year in response to the heightened risks children faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the pandemic has worsened the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

After revealing his story of escaping abuse during an episode of American Ninja Warrior, Rodriguez has dedicated much of his time to sexual abuse awareness and education. He hopes to inspire others to start the first steps in the healing process, even if he is still going through his own.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Plans 285 Mile Run in Wedding Dress to Raise Awareness About Narcissistic Domestic Abuse

"There's no blueprint. Take your time. Do what you feel is necessary for you to heal," Rodriguez explains. "Whatever you need to help you as an individual to heal properly."

"Every time I go out and talk, I'm constantly reliving it," he says about sharing his story, adding that he often goes to a "safe place" after to let out his emotions. "[But] then I look, and I've helped somebody. And it's like, okay, so see? That was worth it. When you understand that life is bigger than yourself, I think that's when you figure out life."