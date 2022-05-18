'Calm' Flight Attendant Helps Deliver Baby After Mom Goes into 'Early and Unexpected Labor' Mid-Flight

A flight attendant jumped into action after a passenger went into "early and unexpected labor" during a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

"The baby couldn't wait," Frontier Airlines said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

Fortunately, flight attendant Diana Giraldo remained "calm" as she "helped the mother to the back lavatory" and assisted in performing the "heroic task" of delivering the baby mid-flight, according to airline.

Singing the crew member's praises, Captain Chris Nye said that Giraldo was "exemplary" in providing care for the passenger.

"This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft," Nye added.

Afterwards, the plane was diverted to Pensacola Airport in Florida where the mother and baby were met by paramedics, the airline said in their social media post.

"The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion," Nye shared. "Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us."

"Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando," the captain added.

Crew member helps passenger deliver baby on flight Credit: Frontier Airlines/Facebook

In a touching nod to where she was born, the airline shared that the newborn's middle name is Sky because "she was born on our mother and daughter plane tail, Luna and Lilly the Wolves."

The comments section of the post was filled with well wishes from social media users.

"This is wonderful! What a blessing all went well. Congratulations to all involved! Nice job," one commenter wrote.