Karen Bernard jumped out of the plane during a skydiving excursion in Westford, New York, when she appeared to have a malfunction with her parachute

Florida Woman, 59, Killed in Skydiving Accident in Central New York

A Florida woman was killed in a skydiving accident in central New York on Sunday.

Karen Bernard, 59, jumped out of the plane during a skydiving excursion in Westford, New York, when she appeared to have a malfunction with her parachute, authorities said in a press release.

New York State Police responded to the incident around 9 a.m. on Sunday and began a preliminary investigation.

No other information on the apparent accident was immediately available.

Karen, a native of Schenevus, New York, was a retired corrections officer for New York State, according to her Facebook page.

On Sunday evening Karen's brother, Terry, shared a Facebook post about his sister in a group for retired corrections officers, writing that his family is "pretty numb and in disbelief."

"She was doing the things she loved to do," Terry wrote of her accident.