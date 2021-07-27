Florida Woman, 59, Killed in Skydiving Accident in Central New York
Karen Bernard jumped out of the plane during a skydiving excursion in Westford, New York, when she appeared to have a malfunction with her parachute
A Florida woman was killed in a skydiving accident in central New York on Sunday.
Karen Bernard, 59, jumped out of the plane during a skydiving excursion in Westford, New York, when she appeared to have a malfunction with her parachute, authorities said in a press release.
New York State Police responded to the incident around 9 a.m. on Sunday and began a preliminary investigation.
No other information on the apparent accident was immediately available.
RELATED: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Father's Arms on Second-Story Escalator in Colo. Mall
Karen, a native of Schenevus, New York, was a retired corrections officer for New York State, according to her Facebook page.
On Sunday evening Karen's brother, Terry, shared a Facebook post about his sister in a group for retired corrections officers, writing that his family is "pretty numb and in disbelief."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"She was doing the things she loved to do," Terry wrote of her accident.
Karen appeared to be an avid skydiver, sharing several photos to her own Facebook page of herself parachuting down from different jumps.