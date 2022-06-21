Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, purchased the winning ticket during a quick trip to Stop & Shop in Live Oak after receiving word that his dog did not appear to be feeling well

Fla. Man Wins 'Life-Changing' $2M on Lottery Ticket — All Thanks to His Pregnant Dog!

A Florida man has hit the lottery — and he's giving his pregnant dog Ivy credit for his good fortune.

Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, "received a call that Ivy was not feeling well" on the day he purchased his winning ticket, Florida Lottery officials said in press release.

"To get to her as quickly as possible, Linton took a different route home," lottery officials explained.

That different route included a quick visit to the Stop & Shop on Howard Street in Live Oak, where Linton purchased a $10 "100X THE CASH" scratch-off game. To his surprise, he won the $2 million grand prize.

"I still can't believe it," Linton told the Lottery, adding, "This is life-changing."

Linton claimed a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday, per the Lottery's press release.

The Lottery shared a photo on Twitter of Linton smiling ear-to-ear while cradling his pup as he posed with his check.

When asked what he would do with the money, the Madison County man said, "I'm definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!"

The Stop & Shop in Live Oak "will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket," according to Monday's press release.

