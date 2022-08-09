Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa

The 34-year-old male victim was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when the alligator attacked, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

By
Published on August 9, 2022 01:16 PM
Alligator
File image of an alligator. Photo: Getty

A Florida man was hospitalized last week after an alligator bit him in the face.

Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, of Brandon, was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa last Wednesday afternoon when the alligator attacked, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) obtained by PEOPLE.

The FWC did not disclose the extent of La Verde's injuries. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the victim to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, according to USA Today.

Tampa General Hospital did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

A nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to Lake Thonotosassa following the incident, according to the FWC. (Lake Thonotosassa is located about 30 miles outside of Tampa.)

The FWC says it is leading an investigation into last Wednesday's incident.

Lake Thonotosassa in Thonotosassa, Florida.
Piperpet/Wikimedia

Though rare, alligator attacks are not unheard of in Florida. The state recorded 442 unprovoked alligator bite incidents between 1948 to 2021, the FWC said in November 2021. Of those instances, 26 were fatal.

At least three people have died in alligator attacks in 2022 alone, including two people in Florida.

In May, 47-year-old Thomas McGuinness died after he was injured by an alligator while reportedly searching for Frisbees in Taylor Lake in Largo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In July, an 80-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack after she fell into a lake on a golf course near her Florida home, according to USA Today.

A third person was killed in Myrtle Beach, S.C., after they were attacked at a nearby retention pond.

Prior to 2022, a fatal alligator attack had not occurred in Florida since 2019, according to data from the FWC. The last time two or more fatal attacks occurred in Florida in one year was 16 years ago, in 2006.

Around 1.3 million alligators live in Florida, according to the FWC's website. In 2021, nearly 9,500 nuisance alligators — described as being at least 4 feet in length and posing "a threat to people, pets or property" — were killed in the state.

Under the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), the FWC aims "to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur."

Anyone concerned about a nuisance alligator in Florida is asked to call the FWC's toll-free hotline at 866-392-4286.

Related Articles
Man Killed In Suspected Alligator Attack While Looking for Frisbees at Park, Police Say
Man Killed in Suspected Alligator Attack While Looking for Frisbees at Florida Park, Police Say
Alligator
Florida Man, 59, Killed in Car Crash After Colliding with 11-Foot Alligator in Roadway
Alligator
Florida Woman Suffers 'Severe Injuries' After She Falls into Canal and Is Attacked by Alligator
Image
244 Nuisance Alligators Have Been 'Removed' from Disney Property Since 2006, Officials Say
Image
Expert Advice on How to Survive an Alligator Attack
Fatal Alligator Attacks Set New Record In Florida
Florida Woman's Arm Found Inside Alligator After She Disappeared While Walking Dogs
Lane Graves
250 Gators Have Been Removed from Disney Property in Fla. Since Toddler's 2016 Death: Report
American Alligator Relaxes on Fallen Tree in Lake
24-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Alligator in Florida Lake: 'It Came Up Out of Nowhere!'
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
monk seal
60-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked and Injured by a Seal in Hawaii: 'This Poor Woman Was Terrified'
Alligator
Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Florida Mom Killed, Young Son and Nephew Injured After Parasail Strikes Bridge
Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'
Smith Point Beach in Shirley, Long Island, NY. A red swimming prohibited sign on the stairs.
Beaches Reopen After Lifeguard Is Bitten by a Shark on Long Island
NYPD Searching for Attacker Who Stabbed 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep
New York Police Arrest Man in Connection with Stabbing of 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'Senseless Acts'
alligator
74-Year-Old Florida Woman Saves Dog from Alligator: 'I Did the Only Thing I Could Do'