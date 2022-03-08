An autopsy has determined the death was an accident, the Polk County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE

Fla. Man Dies After Bulldozer Operated by Coworker Accidentally Runs Over Porta-Potty He Was Using

A Florida man has died after a bulldozer driven by a coworker accidentally crushed a porta-potty he was using.

Aaron Henderson, 40, a CertiTemp employee, was serving as a "spotter" who helped control bulldozer traffic at the Polk County North Central Landfill, a representative for the Polk County Sheriff's County Office tells PEOPLE.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, a worker operating a dump truck was heading up a hill toward a staging area to park at the end of the day. He couldn't "see directly in front of him" because the "front blade of his bulldozer was elevated 3-4 feet off the ground." Once he was on level ground, "he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble," the PCSO says.

Not knowing the porta-potty was there, the driver — who has not been publicly identified — "immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the porta-potty to see if anyone was inside of it. At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the porta-potty."

The foreman arrived and called the police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also called, per the department. Polk County Fire Rescue pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.

An autopsy has since been conducted, and the medical examiner determined "the manner of death [was] accidental," the PCSO adds.

Martha Santiago, chairman of Polk County's Board of County Commissioners said in a statement, per FOX 13, "Last night's incident was a tragic accident. Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers."

"The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long," County Manager Bill Beasley added, according to the outlet. "We have never experienced anything like this here."

The incident marks the landfill's first death, FOX 13 reports.