Firefighter-Paramedic Who Survived Alligator Attack in Fla. Lake: 'I Shouldn't Be Alive'

A Florida firefighter and paramedic is speaking out after he was seriously injured in a gruesome alligator attack.

Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, of Brandon, was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3 when the alligator struck, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously told PEOPLE.

The Oldsmar first responder suffered "significant injuries to his head and face" before he escaped, according to a GoFundMe campaign for the victim.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WFTS-TV, La Verde said he is lucky to have survived the harrowing incident.

"If people want to see this any other way than a legit miracle, it's silly to think that," he told the outlet. "I shouldn't be alive."

La Verde was preparing for an upcoming race event for his company, Defeat X, at the time of the attack, according to his GoFundMe.

The former U.S. Air Force pararescueman said he is typically cautious when entering the water, but was "in a rush" on the day of the attack, WFTS reported.

As he was swimming, La Verde felt the alligator's bite. And it wasn't long until he realized what had happened.

"With the right stroke, all I felt was scales [and] teeth," he explained. "... So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator."

Eventually, La Verde managed to shove his hand in the animal's mouth. "When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me," he told WFTS-TV.

La Verde believes the alligator became confused and "just let go" of him. He swam to a nearby dock, and a good Samaritan transported him to the hospital.

La Verde was in emergency surgery for six hours upon his arrival. He currently wears a helmet for protection, and will eventually undergo another surgery.

Now, La Verde is looking at life from "a new perspective," and believes he is "even better" than before despite his injuries. He also shared some advice to those who may be struggling with hardships in life.

"Find your God. Find Him," he told WFTS-TV. "It's silly. I get that that's scary, I do, but life is a scary place, so you can carry that load by yourself or have someone carry it for you."

La Verde said he unknowingly caught video footage of the attack on his drone from above, which he has since shared on YouTube. He believes the alligator was about 12 feet in length.