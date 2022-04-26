Deputy William Puzynski of the Orange County Sheriff's Office climbed the outside of a burning apartment building to save a 1-year-old girl

Fla. Deputy Climbs Burning Building to Rescue Baby — and the Heroic Effort Was Captured on Video

A Florida deputy was filmed saving a baby girl from a "raging" apartment fire in Orlando over the weekend, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released footage of Deputy William Puzynski's body camera, showing him recusing a 1-year-old girl as her mother desperately tried to save her from a fire.

According to the department, the blaze at the three-story building occurred early Saturday morning. As officers were helping residents out of their apartments, they spotted the mother and baby on a third-floor balcony.

"Amazing #video of OCSO Deputy rescuing [a] baby girl from raging apartment fire!" they wrote in a post on Facebook Saturday.

"Early this morning, deputies responded to the Isles of East Millenia apartments and found one three-story building partially on fire," they added. "As they were getting other residents out of their apartments, they observed a baby and a mother on a third-floor balcony with flames coming from the apartment."

As the footage shows, Puzynski jumped into action — literally — by climbing up the outside balconies of the building to reach the baby. Once he made it to the second-floor balcony, he reached up to grab the baby while balancing himself on the edge of a railing.

"Due to the imminent danger, Deputy William Puzynski began to climb the outside balconies in order to get to the baby on the third floor," the sheriff's office said. "Deputy Puzynski reached the second-floor balcony and the mother handed the 1-year-old baby girl to the deputy, and he was able to lower the baby to other deputies on the ground."

Officials said the girl's mother and grandmother were rescued from the blaze by members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE the mother, baby and the rest of their family are "doing well" after the rescue. There were also no casualties from the incident and none of the deputies who responded were injured.

The sheriff's office said Puzynski took off his outer ballistic vest before climbing the balcony. His camera was attached to the vest and kept recording.