5 Officers Fired, 3 Others Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department

Six officers admitted to participating in sexual encounters both on and off the clock, according to an investigative report from the La Vergne Police Department

By
Published on January 11, 2023 03:13 PM
Photo: La Vergne Police Department

Five police officers in Tennessee have been fired and three others have been suspended following a sex scandal within their department.

The eight La Vergne officers were disciplined earlier this week following an internal investigation into reports of multiple sexual encounters involving members of the second shift, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

The investigation revealed that officer Maegan Hall was intimately involved with several officers on her shift, both on and off the clock.

Hall and four other officers — Sergeant Lewis Powell, Sergeant Henry Ty McGowan, Detective Seneca Shields and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez — were fired for their roles in the scandal, according to WSMV and CBS affiliate WTVF.

Officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay and Gavin Schoeberl were suspended for their roles, as well.

The La Vergne Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Hall could not be reached for comment.

The investigation into the officers' actions began on Dec. 12, according to an investigative report from the LVPD, obtained and shared by WMSV.

Mayor Jason Cole sparked the investigation upon informing the city's human resources department that a source told him about Hall's relationships with some of her fellow employees, per the report.

The investigative report references various sexual encounters between the officers, including alcohol-fueled escapades and the exchange of nude photos.

La Vergne Police Department

The report also says officers held football watch parties where officers drove under the influence of alcohol, kissed and discussed having threesomes with Hall and their wives.

Some of the encounters allegedly occurred when the officers would hang out together off the clock — including one instance at a shift party during an NFL game, and another at a hotel following an outing at the Go Kart USA center.

One encounter, described as a "hot tub party" in the report, allegedly took place on Sergeant Eric Staats' houseboat, during which Hall's bikini top came off while she and others were drinking. A sexual encounter also allegedly took place in the bathroom of the boat.

La Vergne Police Department

Five of the officers — Powell, Magliocco, Holloday, Shields and Lugo-Perez — admitted to engaging in sexual acts with Hall, per the report. Hall also admitted to having sexual encounters with the five officers, as well as McGowan.

Powell lied about his encounters with Hall early in the investigation, but eventually confessed, the report says.

Some of the officers also expressed concern for Hall's mental health, citing an incident in which she allegedly "unloaded her weapon and dry fired the gun at her head."

"This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole," said LVPD Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis in a statement on Monday, per CBS News.

The Rutherford County District Attorney, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiry, reportedly told WTVF that there was no evidence of criminal activity.

La Vergne Alderman Kara Hobbs told WTVF that she is "shocked and overall disappointed" by the news of the officers' alleged conduct.

"There's definitely going to be a time period where we are really going to have to emphasize rebuilding the trust of our community," she explained.

