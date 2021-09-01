5 Missing after U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes at Sea During Routine Operation

One person was rescued after the MH-60S helicopter crashed on Tuesday off the coast of San Diego

Five crew members are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the water on Tuesday off the coast of San Diego.

During a routine flight operation about 60 nautical miles off the coast, an MH-60S helicopter "crashed at sea" around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the U.S. Navy's Third Fleet. Following the crash, one crew member was rescued while five remain missing.

The MH-60S helicopter was aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and search efforts for the missing crew members have continued through Wednesday morning with help from "multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets."

"We are actively conducting search and rescue operations at this time," Lincoln officials said in a statement on social media Wednesday. "We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families of our shipmates directly affected by this tragedy, and keep all of Lincoln Nation and our embarked shipmates in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

According to the Naval Air Systems site, MH-60S helicopters — which carries four crewmembers — are typically used for combat support, anti-surface warfare, disaster relief, and combat search and rescue.