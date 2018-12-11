Authorities Identify the 5 Children, Including Twin Babies, Killed in Ohio House Fire

An Ohio coroner’s office has identified the five young children, including 1-year-old twins, who were tragically killed in a house fire late Sunday night.

On Monday, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office revealed the names as 9-year-old Aleysha Rosario, 3-year-old Charles Gunn, 2-year-old Ly’Asia Gunn and twins Brianna and Arianna Negron, The Ohio Daily Journal reported.

Their mother, America “Amy” Negron-Acevedo, is the only survivor of the horrific tragedy. According to Captain Kurt Wright of the Youngstown Fire Department, Acevedo, who was naked and bleeding, jumped from the second floor.

Acevedo is now being treated for critical injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Her mother told WFMJ she is in “stable but critical” condition after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The blaze erupted at around 11:30 p.m. Neighbor Deborah Rivera told The Youngstown Vindicator that she heard a loud noise and called 911. Her boyfriend Justin Viera, also witnessed the incident, telling the newspaper flames were gushing out of the first-floor windows.

The Youngstown fire William D. Lewis/The Vindicator/AP

After arriving on the scene, authorities pronounced two of the children dead and the other three later died at the same hospital where their mother is currently being treated.

Acevedo’s nephew Edgar Daniel Negron has created a GoFundMe for the family in hopes of covering funeral costs and heartbreakingly spoke of the happy little family that the fire stole away.

“Aleysha was 9-years-old— she loved to dance, sing and make musically [sic],” he wrote/

“Charles was 3-years-old he had the attitude of a 10-year-old, he was so smart, so bright, and so energetic. He always helped everyone and did everything.”

“Ly’Asia 2-years-old just got recently potty trained. She is very beautiful, bright little girl. She is sweet, shy and loving. Brianna and Arianna were two beautiful twins they didn’t get to see life to the fullest they were just learning to walk,” Negron added.

Two firefighters were also injured in the blaze. One firefighter was treated at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, as reported by 6ABC.

“Our thoughts are with the men and women of the Youngstown Fire Department who did everything they could to rescue 5 children from a house fire last night,” the fire department said in a statement on Facebook.

Neighbor Aaron Baldwin described the scene to the Associated Press as “the worst thing you have to see.”

According to WFMJ-TV, the mother and her five children had just moved into the house about six months ago.

A memorial for the children has been expanding as many locals have been placing pink teddy bears and flowers outside the charred home, which has been blocked off with yellow caution tape.

At this time the fire remains under investigation, but officials say there’s no sign that the blaze was suspicious, the Associated Press reported.