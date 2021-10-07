Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims — a fitness trainer with more than 215,000 followers on Instagram — has been missing for a month

Missing Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Visited Hospital Twice After She Was Reported Last Seen, Says Sister

The family of Ca'Shawn "Cookie" Sims has released more information about the missing social media influencer in hopes of tracking down her whereabouts.

According to Ca'Shawn's sister, Ca'rynn "Cee" Sims, the 30-year-old fitness trainer — who has over 215,000 followers on Instagram — visited a hospital in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 11 and 12, but was released from care on both days. Previously she was believed to have been last seen on Sept. 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"UPDATE: Authorities have confirmed that Ca'Shawn was in Pasadena, CA 9/11 and 9/12," she wrote on her Instagram alongside a missing persons alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"She went to a hospital on both days with complaints of shortness of breath and was released from hospital care both nights," Ca'rynn continued. "We're still looking for her!! Please do the same!"

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ca'Shawn Sims Credit: Ca'Shawn Sims/instagram

Law enforcement officials have described Ca'Shawn as a 5-foot-1 Black woman with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has the phrase "It's found in the soul" tattooed on her left collarbone and the word "Earth" inked on her left forearm.

In a missing persons alert released on Monday, authorities said that Ca'Shawn was last seen on Sept. 8 on the 2100 block of Broach Avenue in Duarte, a city approximately 10 miles east of Pasadena.

Ca'rynn previously said in a public plea for the public's help in tracking down her sister that Ca'Shawn lives in Duarte, but left "no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home."

Ca'Shawn Sims Credit: Ca'Shawn Sims/instagram

"Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she's okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her," she wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday. "Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad."

"I never thought there'd come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister," she added. "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive."

Ca'Shawn's other sister, Chris'tol Sims, said in an Instagram post over the weekend that her sibling is "a very independent person and enjoys her solitude," but the family has become concerned after not being able to reach her.

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Nude Body Found on the Side of the Road in Houston

"As we've recently started living in separate places, I do not have day-to-day access to her," she shared. "I'm trying to make sure she's okay, and will exhaust every option."

Ca'Shawn's mother told ABC7 on Wednesday that Ca'Shawn has struggled with mental health issues brought on by the pandemic.

Those with information regarding Ca'Shawn are urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).