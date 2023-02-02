Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia

In video footage captured by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), three men can be seen in choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 2, 2023 12:20 PM

Three fishermen who used a drink cooler as a life raft have been rescued after capsizing near Australia.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received an alert from an emergency beacon activated off the coast of Eclipse Island, Australia, around 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the organization said in a news release.

After the AMSA sent a rescue aircraft to the scene, the three men were found in the ocean near a capsized vessel, per the release.

In video footage captured by the organization, the three men can be seen in the choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets.

All three individuals were rescued from the water with no serious injuries, the AMSA said. Their identities have not been shared with the public.

Stranded Fishermen Use Drinks Cooler as a Liferaft
Australian Maritime Safety Authority

The three men were taking part in an overnight fishing trip when their boat began to experience engine troubles and started taking on water, WA Today reported.

One of the men was taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia, while the other two were taken to the Albany Sea Rescue base, Australia's ABC News reported.

In total, Albany Sea Rescue coordinator Chris Johns said it took a little over an hour for the group to be rescued after the emergency beacon was activated, according to WA Today

"It was a really good result and shows how emergency services come together and particularly how necessary EPIRBs are," he said, per the outlet.

The AMSA commended the Western Australia Police Force and Marine Rescue Albany for their efforts in the rescue in its release and highlighted the importance of owning life jackets and carrying a registered emergency beacon while on the water.

