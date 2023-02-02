Human Interest Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia In video footage captured by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), three men can be seen in choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 12:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Three fishermen who used a drink cooler as a life raft have been rescued after capsizing near Australia. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received an alert from an emergency beacon activated off the coast of Eclipse Island, Australia, around 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the organization said in a news release. After the AMSA sent a rescue aircraft to the scene, the three men were found in the ocean near a capsized vessel, per the release. In video footage captured by the organization, the three men can be seen in the choppy waters holding onto the drink cooler while wearing life jackets. See the Moment Family Finds Son Who Got Lost at Sea While Free Diving: 'We Know How Lucky We Are' All three individuals were rescued from the water with no serious injuries, the AMSA said. Their identities have not been shared with the public. Australian Maritime Safety Authority Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The three men were taking part in an overnight fishing trip when their boat began to experience engine troubles and started taking on water, WA Today reported. One of the men was taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia, while the other two were taken to the Albany Sea Rescue base, Australia's ABC News reported. Sailor Survives 24 Days at Sea Eating Ketchup and Food Seasoning In total, Albany Sea Rescue coordinator Chris Johns said it took a little over an hour for the group to be rescued after the emergency beacon was activated, according to WA Today "It was a really good result and shows how emergency services come together and particularly how necessary EPIRBs are," he said, per the outlet. The AMSA commended the Western Australia Police Force and Marine Rescue Albany for their efforts in the rescue in its release and highlighted the importance of owning life jackets and carrying a registered emergency beacon while on the water.