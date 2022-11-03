Rare First Printing of U.S. Constitution to Be Sold at Auction for an Estimated $30 Million

A piece of American history is going up for auction next month, but it'll cost you.

An official first printing of the U.S. Constitution, one of only two copies in private hands, will be auctioned off next month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday. In total, there are 13 known copies to exist, with the remaining 11 currently in institutional and government collections.

The sale, slated for Dec. 13, will mark the first time this particular copy has been auctioned off in over 125 years, according to Sotheby's, which estimates the historical document will fetch between $20 to $30 million.

The auction will take place just over a year after Sotheby's auctioned off the other first-edition copy that's privately owned. Known as the Goldman Constitution, the historical document sold for $43.2 million, setting a new record for any book, manuscript or printed text sold at auction, per Sotheby's.

"The unprecedented sale result we achieved for the Constitution last November was a truly unique and inspired moment," said Richard Austin, Sotheby's Global Head of Books & Manuscripts.

"A year later after the record-breaking sale, we hope the remarkable opportunity to acquire one of two privately owned copies of the Constitution will inspire a similar response that galvanized the public last year," added Austin.

Ahead of the sale, ConstitutionDAO, a now-defunct decentralized autonomous organization created to raise money to acquire the document, raised over $40 million through crowdfunding in an attempt to purchase it, according to Sotheby's.

However, the copy ultimately went to Kenneth Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel, who then loaned the document to a museum.

"Having had the honor of offering the Goldman copy of the Constitution at auction twice before, first in 1988 and again last year, it is an immense honor to bring to auction the only other copy of the first printing of the Constitution remaining in private hands," said Selby Kiffer, Sotheby's International Senior Specialist for Books and Manuscripts.

"Copies from the first printing have only appeared at auction a handful of times since they were first printed and issued to delegates more than 200 years ago, so the appearance of this copy on the market is truly a special moment," Kiffer added.

Before going up for auction, the copy will be on display at Sotheby's York Avenue galleries from Nov. 4 though Nov. 22.