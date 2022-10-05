First Man to Row from New York to Galway, Ireland Rescued Near Finish Line After 112 Days at Sea

An Irish man just became the first person to row from New York to Galway, Ireland.

After 112 days at sea, former professional rugby player Damian Browne finally made it to Galway on Tuesday morning — but his homecoming didn't go exactly as planned.

After a storm hit Galway Bay, his small boat was blown onto the rocks near Furbo, leaving him in need of a rescue, according to The Irish Times. He was then taken ashore for a warm reunion with his wife and young daughter, as well as hundreds of well-wishers.

"When last night happened I thought 'what a disaster, tomorrow is kind of ruined for everyone' because I knew a lot of work had gone in behind the scenes," Browne, 42, told the newspaper after his safe arrival.

"I accomplished what I wanted to and I'm safe and I'm uninjured and I have had an incredible reception," he added. "I'm a little bit taken back by it."

His journey of over 3,000 nautical miles started off at the Chelsea Piers in New York early morning on June 14 with rowing partner and friend Fergus Farrell, per The Irish Independent. By completing this trip, which they named Project Empower, the rowing duo aimed to break the world record for rowing the North Atlantic while raising money for charity.

Unfortunately, Farrell was unable to complete the voyage. He had to drop out two weeks into the expedition to receive medical attention for a spinal injury, collapsed lung and severe exhaustion, leaving Browne to complete the journey alone, according to The Irish Independent.

According to the former rugby player, however, going solo wasn't a problem.

"You've got to appreciate and enjoy your own company to take on ocean rowing at the best of times even if you do it with somebody," Browne told the outlet. "The solitude wasn't actually something that I found very testing because I'm that type of person, I do take energy from being in my own company."

A celebratory post on Project Empower's Instagram account stated that, "While gutted not to have made it to The Port Of Galway, Damian is now reunited with his family, is in good spirits and is very much looking forward to celebrating his amazing achievement with the people of Galway."