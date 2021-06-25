First Identified Victim of Surfside Building Collapse Is 'Beloved' Mom of Rescued Teen

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," the family of Stacie Fang says in a statement

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has identified its first victim of the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Florida on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

Stacie Fang was killed after a wing of Champlain Towers South - a 136-unit apartment complex located in Surfside - collapsed around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the office confirmed on Friday, WSVN reported.

The 54-year-old mother had been pulled from the debris and taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, but later died, the Miami Herald reported.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fang is the parent of Jonah Handler, a 15-year-old teen whose rescue just hours after the building's collapse was captured in the video above.

A statement from the Fang and Handler families was provided to PEOPLE as they process the news.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," reads the statement, which was first reported by WTVJ. "The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received."

Surfside condo collapse Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

"The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time," it continued. "On behalf of Stacie's son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal."

Vanessa Borges, Fang's sister, told the Washington Post she arrived at Surfside - a beachside city just six miles from Miami Beach - Thursday afternoon in the hopes of locating her.

"[Handler] was rescued, but he has no idea what happened to his mother," Borges said before Fang was eventually identified. "Nobody has any idea what happened to her. It's like she just disappeared."

According to WTVJ, Handler is a student at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens and is a member of the school's junior varsity baseball team.

The 10th grader was retrieved from the tangled debris of the building on Thursday after rescuers heard his cries for help.

"I could hear somebody yelling in the debris," witness Nicholas Balboa told WFOR of the rescue. "What he was actually saying was, 'Can you see my hand, can you see my hand?' And I could see a little hand sticking up waving, moving his fingers trying to get our attention."

Surfside condo collapse The aftermath of the collapse of the Surfside Condo | Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

"We were there, we were letting him know we were there. He said, 'Please don't leave me, please don't leave me.' We wouldn't leave him," Balboa added. "He looked fairly alright, like very lucky. He had a guardian angel for sure."

On Friday morning, officials confirmed the death toll from the disaster had risen from one to four, and the number of people unaccounted for remains at 159.

Authorities have not yet determined why the section of the building fell.

"We have a lot of heroes in our midst here over the last day and a half," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said of first responders during a press conference on Friday. "It's a unique type of tragedy to have, in the middle of the night, half of a building just collapse like that."

"It's tough, it's been gut-wrenching for an awful lot of people," he said. "But I'll tell ya, nobody is quitting here, and we are going to stand by those families and we are going to stand by everyone that's been displaced, you can guarantee that."