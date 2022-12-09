First Grader Gets Government Approval to Keep Pet Unicorn: Needs 'Regular Access to Rainbows'

A first-grader from California has achieved every young girl's dream of having permission to own her very own pet unicorn.

The little girl, identified only as Madeline, wrote a letter to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control on Nov. 14 asking for permission to "have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one" — and received approval a couple of weeks later.

"Thank you very much for your letter requesting permission to have a unicorn in your backyard," department director Marcia Mayeda replied in a letter dated Nov. 30.

"I am pleased to tell you that the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control does license unicorns under the following conditions:"

"1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles County Code Title 10."

"2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows."

"3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week."

"4. The unicorn's horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth."

"5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health."

Mayeda then praised Madeline on her "responsible pet ownership" and enclosed "a preapproved unicorn license for when you can find one."

Mayeda told The Washington Post that Madeline's letter was the first she'd received about a mythical creature during her 21-year career at the department.

"Everybody was just so touched and charmed and just thrilled with it," Mayeda told The Washington Post about the workers in the department, who often have to deal with highly distressing and emotionally fraught situations with animals

"She put a lot of thought into this," Mayeda added. "She was doing the right thing by contacting the licensing agency to make sure that it would be okay for her to have a unicorn. And we wanted to definitely respond and encourage that sort of behavior."

"She's got a bright future ahead of her," she added to the Washington Post about Madeleine, whose mom is going to reveal the news of her unicorn license on her birthday.

The animal expert also provided a warning for any other first-graders looking to license some of the more dangerous mythical creatures, such as dragons: "I'm referring them to the fire chief," joked Mayeda.