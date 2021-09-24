"I'm so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day," said Mason's mom, Nicole Peoples

First-Grade Boy Insists on Keeping His Mask on for School Picture: 'I Always Listen to My Mom'

A Nevada first-grader is being praised for not taking off his mask for a school photo — all because his mom told him to keep it on.

Nicole Peoples opened up about sweet moment on her Facebook page, writing beside the masked photo of her son Mason, "I'm so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day."

Detailing the hilarious incident, Nicole explained that the exchange started with the photographer telling Mason to remove his mask for the photo.

In response, Mason told the photographer, "My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody."

Nicole said the photographer attempted to reassure Mason, telling him, "I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures." But Mason refused and replied, "No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on."

When the photographer pressed the issue once more and asked if Mason could take it off for just two seconds, the young boy stood his ground, saying, "No thank you, I always listen to my mom!"

Realizing there was no convincing him, Nicole said the photographer gave in, telling Mason, "Ok, say cheese!"

Since posting Mason's school photo on Sept. 20, Nicole has received thousands of responses from people on social media, many of whom commended her son for keeping his word.

"You should be proud! It has to be hard to stand up to an adult but he had the confidence to stand up for what he thought was right. Good job mama!" wrote one Facebook user.

"Now that's funny!!! He definitely rather listen to his mom and not face that fire at home," joked another.

Nicole also said that many began asking if they could send money, gifts or college contributions to Mason for his actions.

The overwhelming request eventually led Nicole to create a GoFundMe page for her son, fittingly titled, "I Always Listen to My Mommy!"

"Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture," she wrote on the fundraiser. "He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job!"

"All of you have made my little one's day!!" she continued. "He is such a good, kind-hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world."