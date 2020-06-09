First American Woman to Walk in Space Visits Ocean's Deepest Spot: 'A Once-in-a-Lifetime Day'

Kathy Sullivan walked in space in 1984, and recently traveled to the Challenger Deep, making her the first person to ever do both

Oceanographer and astronaut Kathy Sullivan has made it from one of the universe’s extremes to the other.

Sullivan, 68, was the first American woman to walk in space — and after her recent trip to the deepest known spot in the ocean, she’s now the first human to have been in space and at full ocean depth.

Her accomplishment was announced by EYOS Expeditions, which said that Sullivan recently became the first woman to visit the Challenger Deep, the ocean’s deepest point, located in Mariana Trench in the Western Pacific Ocean.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once-in-a-lifetime day,” Sullivan said in a statement.

She added that she also enjoyed “comparing notes” after the journey with astronaut colleagues aboard the International Space Station.

Sullivan — who became the first American woman to walk in space in 1984 — spent about an hour and a half in the Challenger Deep alongside pilot Victor Vescovo, an explorer who funded the mission, according to The New York Times.

The pair reportedly traveled 35,810 feet deep and captured images from the Limiting Fact research submersible before starting into their four-hour ascent back to the surface.

Sullivan is the first woman to visit the Challenger Deep and just the eighth person since Don Walsh and Jacques Picard first did so in 1960, according to EYOS.

She became a NASA astronaut in 1979, and completed three shuttle missions, logging more than 532 total hours in space. Sullivan was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2004.