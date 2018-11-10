Series of Massive Fires in California Leave 5 Dead as Thousands Evacuate: 'So Much Chaos'

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as a series of two fast-moving fires have burned down dozens of structures in Los Angeles and Ventura County, just a few miles from where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, another fire in Nothern California has claimed five lives.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation have stoked the fires, which have quickly spread throughout the state over Thursday evening into Friday.

The Hill Fire

The Hill Fire, located near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, the site of Wednesday’s tragedy, has burned through thousands of acres.

“I’ve lived here since 1998,” Arita Kronska, 68, who lives in the area, told the Los Angeles Times. “This is the first time I’ve seen a fire like this.”

Judy Goodman, a 70-year-old Thousand Oaks resident who spoke with the Ventura County Star, said powerful winds sent a branch through the roof of her home as the flames approached.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

RELATED: Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes as Wildfires Spread in Southern California

“I just wonder what’s next,” she told the paper, alluding to the shooting that took place this week. “There’s so much chaos in the world.”

Former U.S. soccer star Eric Wynalda was evacuated from his home in Westlake Village early Friday morning.

“Gone,” Wynalda told the San Diego Tribune. “Brutal… Watched it burn on live TV.”

The Woolsey Fire

More than 75,000 homes in Ventura and Los Angeles were recently given evacuation orders as the other blaze, known as the Woolsey Fire, approached the California coastline, CNN reported.

According to the Times, residents in Malibu received a warning just after 12 p.m. on Friday to evacuate as the flames closed in on the city.

“I could tell that this is getting serious. You could just see the plumes of smoke,” resident Olivia Damavandi told the newspaper. “I’m just in acceptance — glad my family is safe and everything is replaceable.”

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By Friday afternoon, the Woolsey Fire had swelled from 10,000 acres to 14,000 and remains at zero percent containment.

“We have hundreds of firefighters here on the fire lines right now, many more on order,” Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen told ABC 7.

The Camp Fire

Firefighters in the northern part of the state are also battling a fire — known as the Camp Fire — which has led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people. Five people were killed when in the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 residents, when the fire overcame the vehicle they were in, the Times reported.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

RELATED: Wildfires Erupt Near Thousand Oaks Hours After Horrific Mass Shooting

“There were people who weren’t able to get out,” Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea told the Times. “This is such a chaotic and difficult situation… We had people who have been displaced and scattered all over.”

The Weather Channel reports several other people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.