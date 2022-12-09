Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at N.Y.C. Target Store

According to a preliminary investigation, after a "physical dispute" an alleged shoplifter and a store employee "fell against the elevator doors and down into the shaft," police say

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 11:15 AM

Two people were rescued on Thursday after falling down an elevator shaft at a Target store in the Bronx.

"At approximately 11:15 we received a call for two people who had fallen down an elevator shaft. We responded in approximately three minutes," the New York City Fire Department said in a statement

According to their preliminary findings, an alleged shoplifter, 16, was being "escorted out" by a 29-year-old store employee when "a physical dispute ensued," a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Then "both males fell against the elevator doors and down into the shaft," the spokesperson added, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

The victims fell three stories, according to WABC and WCBS-TV.

Although firefighters said one of the victims was able to "immediately" be removed from the elevator shaft, rescuing the second victim "was a little more difficult."

While the first victim, identified as the teen by WABC, was found "on top of the elevator," the other victim had fallen "past the elevator" and "into the elevator pit," which was located around 10-15 feet below.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In order to make the rescue, firefighters had to "secure the elevator" and break through a wall to set up a "rope system" before they were finally able to lift the victim out of the pit, Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said, per WCBS-TV.

Sarrocco said the rescue took about an hour.

According to WABC, the teen was taken to a local hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sarrocco said the other victim was transported to a hospital in "critical" condition.

Although additional details about his injuries have not been publicly shared, he is expected to survive, reported WCBS-TV.

A spokesperson for Target said their "hearts go out to those who were injured in this tragic incident at Bronx Terminal Market."

"We're grateful to the FDNY and NYPD for their fast response," the spokesperson added in a statement obtained by Spectrum News NY1. "The incident occurred in an elevator shaft adjacent to our store's entrance, and along with the mall owners, we're fully cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation."

In comments to the media, Sarrocco said Thursday's rescue operation represented "the best the FDNY has to offer."

"The training that goes on every day in order to do a technical rescue like that between the FDNY Fire Operations and FDNY EMS Operations, working in concert with each other in order to save this person's live who was underneath, is just astounding," he said. "We train every day for something like this and when it happens, we're ready to go."

Related Articles
Raphael Warnock
15-Year-Old Shot in Savannah While Allegedly Campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock
Moscone Recreation Center in San Francisco
Paramedics 'Provided Life-Saving Measures' After Baby Exposed to Fentanyl at San Francisco Park
A small plane remains stuck after it crashed into power lines, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of residents, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, 28 November 2022. The pilot and and one passenger were rescued. Small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland, Gaithersburg, USA - 28 Nov 2022
Pilot on 911 Call from Dangling Plane that Crashed into Power Lines: 'If We Get Some Wind ... We're Goners'
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege
South Shore Hospital receiving several patients after vehicle crashes into Apple store
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
https://abcnews.go.com/US/responders-adopt-dogs-helped-rescue-wisconsin-plane-crash/story?id=93614847. First responders adopt dogs they helped rescue from Wisconsin plane crash. Credit: ABC
First Responders Adopt Dogs They Rescued from Plane Crash in Wisconsin: 'Fell Out of the Sky'
Main Tunnel into Grand Canyon Caverns, Peach Springs
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
22-Year-Old Worker Dies in 'Tragic' Drilling Accident at Texas Construction Site
Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'
A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side
2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports
36 Hospitalized After Bus Filled with School Drivers Flips Over in the Bronx
36 Injured After School Bus Overturns in the Bronx: 'No Students Were On the Bus,' Says N.Y.C. Mayor
Multiple People Injured After Car Crashes Into California Trader Joe's
Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Car Through Trader Joe's Store in California
NYC subway train
15-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Losing Arm While 'Subway Surfing' Outside Train in NYC
Teen girl gets hand stuck in mall escalator rail
Teen's Hand Gets Trapped in Escalator Handrail at Mall: 'I Don't Know How This Happened,' Says Official
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kghqa7-medical-expenses?qid=bcb17ccf3823e7544119246966b490d8 Austin Bellamy Austin
20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says