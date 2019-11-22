Firefighters Rescue Stranded Bride and Give Her an 'Epic Entrance' to Her Wedding

Image zoom Amy Van Vlear Photographer

One happy bride is grateful to local firefighters who helped her make the grandest entrance possible on her wedding day.

Julie Gorman was in her gown and on her way to say “I do” in Topanga, California, on March 2 when her ride to the ceremony — a limousine in which two of her bridesmaids were also passengers — got stuck in traffic, with no signs of movement after a traffic accident ahead, the department said on Instagram.

Not willing to let a little rain prevent her from getting to the wedding, Gorman raised her all-white dress from the muddy ground and began walking through the streets in her waterproof boots. That’s when a squad from the Los Angeles County Fire Department spotted the bride-to-be.

Curious about the unusual scenario, the firefighters, who were on the scene because of the wreck, approached the women to see if they could assist.

“She said, ‘Yeah, we’re getting married and I’m late and my limo is stuck in traffic and I’m trying to get to the wedding,'” a representative for the department told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “As soon as they cleared it, they threw her in the fire engine and drove them up to the wedding venue.”

Once aboard the fire engine, Gorman was escorted directly to the wedding ceremony, showing up surrounded by the fanfare of flashing lights and sirens.

“You never know what you’ll find working an overtime in the County,” reads the caption on the fire squad’s Instagram, recapping the day. “…Without haste the Bride and Bridesmaids were loaded into the Fire Engine and given a code 3 escort to the wedding venue just in the nick of time.”

Gorman was then able to tie the knot with her husband Geof Gorman at their glamorous outdoor wedding in front of friends and family — along with a few surprise rescue-team wedding guests.

A few weeks later, Julie sent a photo to the firehouse, thanking the firefighters who helped her avoid disaster on her eventful day. On the photograph, the new wife wrote, “Thanks for saving our wedding –The Gormans.”

The wedding photographer who captured the memorable moments, Amy Van Vlear, shared the story on her Instagram, as well, thanking the firefighters who helped the “sweet bride” get to the venue on time.

“In all my years of photographing weddings I’ve never seen such an epic entrance,” she wrote in one caption, also calling the day “SO sweet” in the comments.