Firefighters Escort Slain Colleague's Daughter at Her Graduation 2 Days After His Tragic Death

"We're here to make sure that she knows we're all thinking about her," said Fire Department Capt. Chris Reade of Fire Specialist Tory Carlon's daughter, Joslyn

Just days after Los Angeles Fire Specialist Tory Carlon was shot and killed by a gunman at his fire station, his daughter graduated from high school surrounded by members of her "Fire Family."

According to KABC, Joslyn Carlon graduated from Saugus High School on Thursday, just two days after her 44-year-old father was gunned down by one of his colleagues at an Agua Dulce fire station.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Joslyn arrived for the ceremony, which took place at College of the Canyons, she was greeted by hundreds of firefighters who lined both sides of the event's entrance. Joslyn was visibly overcome with emotion while walking by her father's former colleagues, footage shared by Morning Express with Robin Meade shows.

"On Tuesday, we lost a beloved member of our family," Battalion Chief Nick Berkuta said during the event, according to The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. "His daughter is graduating today from Saugus High, and we as the Fire Department family are here in place of Tory, because he can't be here."

Berkuta called the firefighters who arrived in support of Joslyn part of a greater "Fire Family."

"We're here to make sure that she knows we're all thinking about her," added Fire Department Capt. Chris Reade, according to the outlet. "We found out last night, email goes fast, and we all dropped everything we were doing in our personal lives and came down here to show our support."

When it was Joslyn's turn to receive her diploma, the nearly 300 firefighters in attendance cheered and applauded her as she walked across the stage wearing her father's fire jacket, The Signal reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Australians Applaud U.S. Firefighters as they Arrive at Sydney Airport to Help Fight Wildfires

After the shooting, L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said the suspect was another firefighter engineer from L.A. County Fire Station 81. The suspect was not scheduled to work that day and "for whatever reason, came back to the fire station ... and confronted on-duty personnel," he explained during a press conference.

The suspect fled to his home 10 miles away following the incident, and deputies found the residence on fire once they arrived. A person who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head was found in a small pool located on the property, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Brandon Dean said.