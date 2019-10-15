Firefighters Have Perfect Way to Comfort Uninjured Girl at Crash Scene: Nail Painting

Image zoom North Davis Fire District firefighters North Davis Fire District/Facebook

Two Utah firefighters are showing off spiffy new manicures after they comforted a young girl at the scene of a car accident by letting her paint their nails.

Chief Allen Hadley and Capt. Kevin Lloyd of the North Davis Fire District were recognized for their sweet gesture in a Facebook post shared by the district.

“This is how amazing our firefighters are,” the post read.

Hadley and Lloyd noticed a little girl who was uninjured but “very scared” at the scene of the crash, and soon got to talking with her about the nail polish she held in her hand.

Image zoom A firefighter's manicure

Though no one was seriously injured in the Saturday accident, the girl was screaming and crying in the aftermath as her mother was evaluated by medics, the Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Firefighter Adopts Baby Girl He Delivered on the Job After Saving Her Life

“Within minutes, the child was calmly painting their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the department wrote. “Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens.”

The two men even posed for a photo with their new manicures, which left their nails coated in pink and purple polish.

In the comments section of the post, the young girl’s mother Jocelyn Fernelius thanked Hadley and Lloyd for taking care of her daughter Braelyn, noting that it “made her day.”

“She got upset when they told her that they had to go back to work,” Fernelius wrote. “I told her that she can see them again.”

RELATED VIDEO: Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

She added that her daughter was “in heaven” at the chance to pamper the men, as she’d never painted anyone’s nails before.

“It was really scary,” she wrote, “[but] she was her normal, happy self today. Laughing and playing like usual.”

Fernelius, who is pregnant, told NBC affiliate KSL-TV that she and her daughter were driving along Route 193 in Davis County when they were rear-ended.

“It’s nice that we can have a story that shows people still care about each other, in a world where a lot of people feel like they don’t anymore,” she said.