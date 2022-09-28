34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients

Frank Nunez, whose diagnosis came after doctors discovered tumors in his left lung, held a commitment ceremony with his fiancée before fellow firefighters escorted him home

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 03:53 PM
34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients
Photo: Courtesy Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Firefighters in Illinois gave an emotional farewell to their colleague with terminal cancer as he left the hospital for the final time.

On Tuesday, personnel from the Itasca Fire Protection District helped transport Frank Nunez from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago to his home, where his loved ones will focus on making him comfortable in his final days.

According to Northwestern Memorial, 34-year-old Nunez was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019 after he experienced pain in his left leg. But he experienced a brief remission after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment.

Then, in 2021, doctors discovered the cancer had returned, this time in Nunez's left lung. Following the diagnosis, Nunez participated in several clinical trials, and while undergoing treatment, he continued working for the fire department. He even finished a fire inspector training class before he was admitted to Northwestern Memorial in September.

Nunez and his fiancée, Christina, celebrated his 34th birthday on Sept. 21 at the hospital and held a commitment ceremony in his room. The two met only weeks before Nunez was diagnosed with his first bout with cancer, and became engaged in June.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Northwestern Memorial Hospital
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Nunez isn't the only person in his family fighting cancer. His mother received a stem cell transplant for leukemia at Northwestern Memorial on his birthday, and the two said goodbye to each other using a dry-erase board.

"There's nothing sadder than obviously losing somebody, especially somebody young, so vibrant as Frank," Itasca Fire Chief Jack Schneidwind told the hospital of taking Nunez home from the hospital in one of the ambulances he used as a firefighter.

"So to have us have the honor of bringing him home in this — and that's what is for us and the people volunteering — it's an absolute honor to take him on this ride," he added. "But it certainly is heart-wrenching."

Dr. Khalilah Gates said it was inspiring to see how the fire department support Nunez throughout his battle.

"To every day see his fellow firefighters at the room, and we've just come out of this pandemic where we were all on the frontlines, we were all responding," Gates told the hospital. "And to know that they have put their lives on the line for people — Frank is one of those people."

RELATED VIDEO: Firefighter-Paramedic Who Survived Alligator Attack in Fla. Lake: 'I Shouldn't Be Alive'

"And now they're here, looking for us to provide the care for him, I think means a lot," Gates added. "And I also think, and I was just telling the chief, the fact that they were always here 24/7, making sure that Frank was never alone, speaks volumes to who Frank is as a person."

A GoFundMe campaign for Nunez and his family has raised over $25,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related Articles
Grey’s Anatomy - Season 5 Finale, “Now or Never”
10 TV Cliffhangers We're Still Not Over
roy lewis
Town Rallies to Help 'Gentle Giant' Firefighter Diagnosed with Cancer: 'Always Room for a Miracle'
Gracie Robertson
Widow of Young Dad-to-Be Who Died of Rare Cancer Says Their Newborn Daughter 'Keeps Him Alive'
firefighter Pat Murray
Mass. Firefighter Fighting for His Life After 'Extreme Headache' Leads to 'Massive Brain Tumor'
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Esther Lee
Physical Therapist to Shaun White Pushes Through Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Have a Bonus Life'
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
These Stars Faced Breast Cancer and Shared Their Inspiring Stories to Help Others
Melanie Ham Instagram
​​YouTuber Melanie Ham Dies at 36 After Battle with Cancer: She 'Fought Like a Warrior Queen'
NIck Cannon rollout
Nick Cannon Opens Up About Losing His 5-Month-Old Son Zen to Cancer: 'My Heart Is Shattered'
Trista Sutter, Ryan Sutter, and their kids son Maxwell Alston in July 2007 and daughter Blakesley Grace Shoot date: June 22, 2022 at their home in Colorado.
Celebrities Who've Talked About Battling Lyme Disease
Matthew Lanz Charged with Murdering Cherokee County Firefighter and Wife
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Murdering Georgia Firefighter and Wife, Stabbing a Police Officer
Friendly female doctor talking to her patient and adjusting her position to do a mammogram at the clinic
From When to Get Tested to What Got Them Through: What Women Who Have Had Breast Cancer Want You to Know
hunter Knisley, emily Knisley
27-Year-Old Man Given Weeks to Live Marries 'Love of My Life' in Beach Wedding: 'The Happiest I've Ever Been'
Justin Long and Wendy Lesniak
Justin Long Opens Up About His Mom's Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Were All Terrified'
Abigail Arias
Girl, 7, Who Became Honorary Police Officer Dies of Cancer: She'll 'Live on for Generations'
Vince Gilmer
After a Beloved Small-Town Doctor Murdered His Own Father, the Clinic's New Doc Solved the Mystery of Why